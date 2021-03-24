Feedback post on Kudakwashe Tagwirei
Missing information to be added is that the following people are proxies for Kuda and manage and own companies on his behalf in South Africa and Mauritius:
David Brown; Jozef Behr; Ronelle Sinclair; Christian Weber; Craig Meerholtz
Companies in which these individuals are directors and/or shareholders include, amongst other:
Suzaku Investments (RSA); Redfox Management (RSA); ACL (RSA); African Connection Logistics (RSA); Caladrius (MAU); Zopco (RSA & Swiss)
