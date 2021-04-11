Feedback post on Kwese TV
I personally em suddened very much and so disappointed with the shutting down of this TV channel as we were left with useless brand new kwese setlite dish full set ,what em I going to use it in future ,Iost the mine I paid on bought it and installation, kwes TV what are you thinking about us,can't you link our accounts with countries who are still being by kwese TV then we subscribe through econet or agents like what DS TV is doing ,please assist us ,I am in Zimbabwe Bulawayo
