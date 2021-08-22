Feedback post on Leonard Cheshire Disability Zimbabwe

Pindula

1 hour ago
The youth are the future of both the country nd the disability movement. At present, there are no youth specific youth centric or focused organisations. LCDZ has a niche in this area which has eluded many DPOs. I wish more youth disability organisations could come up in order to address the main concerns of youth with disabilities which mainstream bodies are currently generalising
