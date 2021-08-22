Feedback post on Leonard Cheshire Disability Zimbabwe
The youth are the future of both the country nd the disability movement. At present, there are no youth specific youth centric or focused organisations. LCDZ has a niche in this area which has eluded many DPOs. I wish more youth disability organisations could come up in order to address the main concerns of youth with disabilities which mainstream bodies are currently generalising
