Pindula

Feedback post on Lobola In Zimbabwe

‹ View feedback page

102.128.76.23 found what they were looking for.

1 hour ago
Write the rorra stages in shona
Is this feedback helpful?YesNo
Flag as abuse
‹ View feedback page
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/Special:ArticleFeedbackv5/Lobola_In_Zimbabwe/05eac47676411b00b1b43601ac34a885"