Open main menu
Home
Random
Recent changes
Special pages
Preferences
About Pindula
Disclaimers
Search
User menu
35.173.238.138
Talk
Watchlist
Contributions
Log in
Feedback post on Lobola In Zimbabwe
Help
View page
Talk
Settings
‹ View feedback page
92.40.101.225
found what they were looking for.
35 minutes ago
Great explanation that easy to understand for those who are not Zimbabwean.
Is this feedback helpful?
Yes
No
Flag as abuse
‹ View feedback page
Retrieved from "
https://www.pindula.co.zw/Special:ArticleFeedbackv5/Lobola_In_Zimbabwe/0608bbf7fac2504060c73601ac34a885
"
92.40.101.225 found what they were looking for.35 minutes ago