Open main menu
Home
Random
Recent changes
Special pages
Preferences
About Pindula
Disclaimers
Search
User menu
107.23.218.4
Talk
Watchlist
Contributions
Log in
Feedback post on Major E
Help
View page
Talk
Settings
‹ View feedback page
105.12.5.57
did not find what they were looking for.
21 minutes ago
(No text was entered)
Is this feedback helpful?
Yes
No
Flag as abuse
‹ View feedback page
Retrieved from "
https://www.pindula.co.zw/Special:ArticleFeedbackv5/Major_E/05f83470cce2849cf7b43601ac34a885
"
105.12.5.57 did not find what they were looking for.21 minutes ago