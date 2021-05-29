Pindula

Feedback post on Mutoko

‹ View feedback page

77.246.53.157 did not find what they were looking for.

23 minutes ago
Something about white or european settlers in mutoko from in 1950s
Is this feedback helpful?YesNo
Flag as abuse
‹ View feedback page
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/Special:ArticleFeedbackv5/Mutoko/05e6e92355c10ac5ed593601ac34a885"