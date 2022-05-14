Pindula

Feedback post on Promise Joshua

‹ View feedback page

196.15.154.189 did not find what they were looking for.

26 minutes ago
I need more info about Heart. TB Joshua's daughter. How old is she now? Her education background.
Is this feedback helpful?YesNo
Flag as abuse
‹ View feedback page
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/Special:ArticleFeedbackv5/Promise_Joshua/0603037cb121a011e13d3601ac34a885"