Pindula

Feedback post on Rutendo Government Secondary School

‹ View feedback page

104.149.161.148 did not find what they were looking for.

1 hour ago
The real history of the school not that no sense thing put on
Is this feedback helpful?YesNo
Flag as abuse
‹ View feedback page
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/Special:ArticleFeedbackv5/Rutendo_Government_Secondary_School/060209e84c0124d781d93601ac34a885"