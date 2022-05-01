Pindula

Feedback post on Somvubu Secondary School

‹ View feedback page

77.246.55.236 did not find what they were looking for.

1 hour ago
A picture of the school uniforms
Is this feedback helpful?YesNo
Flag as abuse
‹ View feedback page
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/Special:ArticleFeedbackv5/Somvubu_Secondary_School/060203ba634124d781d93601ac34a885"