Pindula

Feedback post on St Francis of Assisi High School

‹ View feedback page

65.158.32.123 did not find what they were looking for.

16:46
St Francis of Assisi is run by the Order of Friars Minor (OFM) an order founded by Francis of Assisi in the year 1206. It has a co-ed student body offering classes from Form1 to Form 6. . School moto is Knowledge and Integrity Notable Alumni Grace Mugabe. Former First Lady of Zimbabwe Dr. Alex Magaisa - Academic and Lawyer Headmasters/ Rectors Mr. Stephen Chiurayi - 1979-1999 longest serving headmaster Mr. Mbira Mr. Patrick Mangara Website: http://stfrancischivhu.com/
Is this feedback helpful?YesNo
Flag as abuse
‹ View feedback page
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/Special:ArticleFeedbackv5/St_Francis_of_Assisi_High_School/05f42af8ede1e1bf21483601ac34a885"