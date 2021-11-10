Feedback post on St Francis of Assisi High School
St Francis of Assisi is run by the Order of Friars Minor (OFM) an order founded by Francis of Assisi in the year 1206. It has a co-ed student body offering classes from Form1 to Form 6. . School moto is Knowledge and Integrity
Notable Alumni
Grace Mugabe. Former First Lady of Zimbabwe
Dr. Alex Magaisa - Academic and Lawyer
Headmasters/ Rectors
Mr. Stephen Chiurayi - 1979-1999 longest serving headmaster
Mr. Mbira
Mr. Patrick Mangara
Website: http://stfrancischivhu.com/
