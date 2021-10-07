Pindula

Feedback post on T C Hardy High School

‹ View feedback page

197.221.255.33 did not find what they were looking for.

Yesterday at 19:08
Need history of the school
Is this feedback helpful?YesNo
Flag as abuse
‹ View feedback page
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/Special:ArticleFeedbackv5/T_C_Hardy_High_School/05f15c05c82237bb189f3601ac34a885"