Open main menu
Home
Random
Recent changes
Special pages
Preferences
About Pindula
Disclaimers
Search
User menu
35.173.238.138
Talk
Watchlist
Contributions
Log in
Feedback post on T C Hardy High School
Help
View page
Talk
Settings
‹ View feedback page
197.221.255.135
found what they were looking for.
58 minutes ago
good xul
Is this feedback helpful?
Yes
No
Flag as abuse
‹ View feedback page
Retrieved from "
https://www.pindula.co.zw/Special:ArticleFeedbackv5/T_C_Hardy_High_School/06172ccce5435e5b42943601ac34a885
"
197.221.255.135 found what they were looking for.58 minutes ago