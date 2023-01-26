Open main menu
Home
Random
Recent changes
Special pages
Preferences
About Pindula
Disclaimers
Search
User menu
35.173.238.138
Talk
Watchlist
Contributions
Log in
Feedback post on T C Hardy High School
Help
View page
Talk
Settings
‹ View feedback page
82.145.209.213
did not find what they were looking for.
43 minutes ago
I need to know about how TC hardy high school was built and the achievements which were made.
Is this feedback helpful?
Yes
No
Flag as abuse
‹ View feedback page
Retrieved from "
https://www.pindula.co.zw/Special:ArticleFeedbackv5/T_C_Hardy_High_School/0617bd5293816553bd813601ac34a885
"
82.145.209.213 did not find what they were looking for.43 minutes ago