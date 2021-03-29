Pindula

Feedback post on Trust Academy

‹ View feedback page

197.221.253.13 found what they were looking for.

53 minutes ago
Is the Diploma in telecommunications a technical one
Is this feedback helpful?YesNo
Flag as abuse
‹ View feedback page
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/Special:ArticleFeedbackv5/Trust_Academy/05e1f3f30ae04f6dc67d3601ac34a885"