Pindula

Feedback post on Tsholotsho

‹ View feedback page

197.229.137.173 found what they were looking for.

51 minutes ago
Maybe you should include cellphone numbers for people to contact in different departments
Is this feedback helpful?YesNo
Flag as abuse
‹ View feedback page
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/Special:ArticleFeedbackv5/Tsholotsho/05e3a3425362769ca7393601ac34a885"