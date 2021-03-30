Pindula

Feedback post on ZESA

‹ View feedback page

41.60.204.166 did not find what they were looking for.

11 minutes ago
may i know how i can check my account balance.
Is this feedback helpful?YesNo
Flag as abuse
‹ View feedback page
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/Special:ArticleFeedbackv5/ZESA/05e20ab94dc04f6dc67d3601ac34a885"