Open main menu
Home
Random
Recent changes
Special pages
Preferences
About Pindula
Disclaimers
Search
User menu
35.173.238.138
Talk
Watchlist
Contributions
Log in
Feedback post on Zimbabwe 2022 School Calendar
Help
View page
Talk
Settings
‹ View feedback page
41.114.130.233
found what they were looking for.
4 minutes ago
Please 🙏 can you open school On5 May at Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 please l bag you please Open school on7
Is this feedback helpful?
Yes
No
Flag as abuse
‹ View feedback page
Retrieved from "
https://www.pindula.co.zw/Special:ArticleFeedbackv5/Zimbabwe_2022_School_Calendar/0601751849e124d781d93601ac34a885
"
41.114.130.233 found what they were looking for.4 minutes ago