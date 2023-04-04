Pindula|Search Pindula
Sunningdale

Sunningdale is a suburb and constituency in Harare. It is south of the CBD, and South of the industrial site of Graniteside.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Sunningdale returned to Parliament:

Total 10 961 votes

