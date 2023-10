Retired Major General Sydney Bhebhe was a member of the Zimbabwe National Army until his retirement in 2021. He was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army on 1 April 1981 and attained the position of Major General in 2021.

Background and Education

Major General Sydney Bhebhe was born on 30 December 1960 at Masase Mission Hospital in Mberengwa District, Midlands Province. He was married to Sarah Bhebhe. He did his primary education at various schools in Mberengwa and Harare from 1967 to 1973. He then proceeded for his secondary education at Masase Secondary School in Mberengwa from 1974 to 1977. [1]

Service/Career

He joined the liberation struggle under the Zimbabwe African People's Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) after crossing the border into Zambia via Botswana in April 1977. The late freedom fighter received military training at Boma Training Camp in Angola in 1977. After completing basic training in March 1978, he was selected to be an instructor and underwent further military training in semi-conventional and conventional warfare at the same camp.