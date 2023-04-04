Tatiana Aleshina
|Tatiana Aleshina
|Born
|Tatiana Aleshina
Russia
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Russian
|Citizenship
|Russian
|Organization
|West Agency
Tatiana Aleshina is a Zimbabwean-based businesswoman born in the Russian Federation (then Soviet Union).[1] She is the twin sister of Ken Sharpe’s wife.[2]
Career
Aleshina made her first investment in Zimbabwe in 1997. She joined WestProp in 2018 as the Chief Operations Officer. She is the Managing Director at West Agency.[3]
Events
In 2020, Aleshina reported Harare lawyer Tendai Biti to the police for verbal assault resulting in the latter's arrest and detention on 04 December 2020.[4]
Aleshina told the Harare Magistrates Court that she felt dizzy, shaky and nearly fainted when she was allegedly verbally assaulted by Biti.[5]
She said she froze when Biti charged towards her and felt he will physically attack her.
Aleshina further alleged that Biti was aggressive and pointing his finger at her face while shouting “You stupid stupid stupid idiot and was shaking his body in an aggressive and angry way”.
Aleshina also filed a defamation lawsuit against Biti and is claiming US$ 100,000 after he alleged that she was corrupt.[6]
Further Reading
- ↑ Tatiana Aleshina, WestProp, Published: No Date Was Given. Retrieved: 11 June 2023
- ↑ Mnangagwa, minister in messy land deals, The NewsHawks, Published: 16 October 2020. Retrieved: 11 June 2023
- ↑ Tatiana Aleshina, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Was Given. Retrieved: 11 June 2023
- ↑ Twimbos React To Tendai Biti's Arrest And Detention, Pindula, Published: 05 December 2020. Retrieved: 11 June 2023
- ↑ Prosper Dembedza, I nearly fainted after Biti assaulted me, Aleshina, The Herald, Published: 24 February 2023. Retrieved: 11 June 2023
- ↑ Biti loses US$1m defamation appeal, NewsDay, Published: 10 February 2023. Retrieved: 11 June 2023