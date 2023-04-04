Tatiana Aleshina is a Zimbabwean-based businesswoman born in the Russian Federation (then Soviet Union).[1] She is the twin sister of Ken Sharpe’s wife.[2]

Career

Aleshina made her first investment in Zimbabwe in 1997. She joined WestProp in 2018 as the Chief Operations Officer. She is the Managing Director at West Agency.[3]

Events

In 2020, Aleshina reported Harare lawyer Tendai Biti to the police for verbal assault resulting in the latter's arrest and detention on 04 December 2020.[4]