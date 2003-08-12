Tawanda Chirewa
Tawanda Chirewa
|Born
Tawanda Charewa
August 12, 2003
|Citizenship
England / Zimbabwe
|Organization
Ipswich Town Football Club
Tawanda Blessing Chirewa is an English footballer with Zimbabwean heritage. He plays as a midfielder for the English club Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club.
Background
Tawanda was born on 12 October 2003.
Career
Chirewa signed his first professional contract a two-year contract with Ipswich Town on 2 November 2020, with the option of an additional year extension. [1]
He made his debut for Ipswich Town on 12 November 2019, appearing as a second-half substitute in a 0–1 away loss to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy.
His debut at JobServe Community Stadium saw him become Town's second youngest debutant ever, behind Connor Wickham, at just 16 years and 31 days old.[2]
He signed a two-year scholarship with Ipswich on 14 July 2020[3], and on 2 November that same year, he signed his first professional contract deal until 2022, with the option of an additional year extension.
On 18 September 2023, Wolverhampton Wanderers announced the signing of Chirewa from Ipswich Town.[4]
Chirewa linked up with other Wolves players with Zimbabwean heritage namely Leon Chiwome and Joshua Nyakudya.
References
