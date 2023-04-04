Pindula|Search Pindula
Tecno Mobile
Type
Subsidiary
IndustryConsumer Electronics
Founded2006
FounderGeorge Zhu
HeadquartersShenzhen, China
Area served
Africa, Asia, Latina America
Key people
George Zhu (Founder & CEO)
ProductsMobile phones, tablets
ParentTranssion Holdings
Websitewww.tecno-mobile.com

Tecno Mobile is a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer based in Shenzhen, China. It was established in 2006 as a subsidiary of Transsion Holdings.

Tecno has focused its business on the emerging markets of Africa, Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and Eastern European markets.

Tecno Range of Smartphones and Tablets

  • Tecno Pop Series entry-level smartphones
  • Tecno Spark Series entry to mid-level smartphones
  • Tecno Pova mid-level smartphones
  • Tecno Camon series mid-level smartphones
  • Tecno Phantom series flagship smartphones
  • Tecno DroiPad

Tecno Range of Laptops

  • Megabook T-series
  • Megabook S-series

Tecno Accessories

  • Tecno Watch Pro and Watch 2
  • Tecno Buds, Sonic, BDE, G, HiPods, Rock R, Bravgo, B1, Ace, Hot beats, Minipods, Prime earphones
  • Tecno Nightingale headset
  • Tecno WiFi Routers
  • Tecno 4G and 5G routers
  • Tecno Band (fitness band)
  • Tecno Home security cameras
  • Tecno Square smart speakers
  • Tecno charging cables


References

