Tecno Mobile
Feedback
Type
|Subsidiary
|Industry
|Consumer Electronics
|Founded
|2006
|Founder
|George Zhu
|Headquarters
|Shenzhen, China
Area served
|Africa, Asia, Latina America
Key people
|George Zhu (Founder & CEO)
|Products
|Mobile phones, tablets
|Parent
|Transsion Holdings
|Website
|www
Tecno Mobile is a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer based in Shenzhen, China. It was established in 2006 as a subsidiary of Transsion Holdings.
Tecno has focused its business on the emerging markets of Africa, Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and Eastern European markets.
Tecno Range of Smartphones and Tablets
- Tecno Pop Series entry-level smartphones
- Tecno Spark Series entry to mid-level smartphones
- Tecno Pova mid-level smartphones
- Tecno Camon series mid-level smartphones
- Tecno Phantom series flagship smartphones
- Tecno DroiPad
Tecno Range of Laptops
- Megabook T-series
- Megabook S-series
Tecno Accessories
- Tecno Watch Pro and Watch 2
- Tecno Buds, Sonic, BDE, G, HiPods, Rock R, Bravgo, B1, Ace, Hot beats, Minipods, Prime earphones
- Tecno Nightingale headset
- Tecno WiFi Routers
- Tecno 4G and 5G routers
- Tecno Band (fitness band)
- Tecno Home security cameras
- Tecno Square smart speakers
- Tecno charging cables