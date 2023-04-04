Tecno Mobile is a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer based in Shenzhen, China. It was established in 2006 as a subsidiary of Transsion Holdings.

Tecno has focused its business on the emerging markets of Africa, Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and Eastern European markets.

Tecno Range of Smartphones and Tablets

Tecno Pop Series entry-level smartphones

Tecno Spark Series entry to mid-level smartphones

Tecno Pova mid-level smartphones

Tecno Camon series mid-level smartphones

Tecno Phantom series flagship smartphones

Tecno DroiPad

Tecno Range of Laptops

Megabook T-series

Megabook S-series

Tecno Accessories

Tecno Watch Pro and Watch 2

Tecno Buds, Sonic, BDE, G, HiPods, Rock R, Bravgo, B1, Ace, Hot beats, Minipods, Prime earphones

Tecno Nightingale headset

Tecno WiFi Routers

Tecno 4G and 5G routers

Tecno Band (fitness band)

Tecno Home security cameras

Tecno Square smart speakers

Tecno charging cables



