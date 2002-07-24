Tivonge Rushesha

In January 2020, Rushesha signed his first professional contract with Swansea.

However, in May 2023, Swansea announced that Rushesha was among several players who were set to leave when their contracts expired at the end of the 2022/23 season.[3]

International Caps

He has represented Wales at the under-17 level and in October 2018, he played against Kazakhstan and Portugal in the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifiers.

Rushesha received his first call-up to the Zimbabwean national team in November 2020.

However, he missed the opportunity when he failed to renew his local passport on time