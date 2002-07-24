Tivonge Rushesha
|Tivonge Rushesha
|Born
|July 24, 2002
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Welsh
|Employer
|Swansea City Football Club
Tivonge Sacha Rushesha is a Zimbabwean-born footballer who once played as a defender for Swansea City Football Club.
Background
Rushesha was born on 24 July 2002 in Zimbabwe but moved to the United Kingdom with his family in 2003.[1]
Career
Rushesha joined the Swansea academy at the under-12 level and made his senior his senior debut against Cambridge United in the Carabao Cup in August 2019.[2]
In January 2020, Rushesha signed his first professional contract with Swansea.
However, in May 2023, Swansea announced that Rushesha was among several players who were set to leave when their contracts expired at the end of the 2022/23 season.[3]
International Caps
He has represented Wales at the under-17 level and in October 2018, he played against Kazakhstan and Portugal in the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifiers.
Rushesha received his first call-up to the Zimbabwean national team in November 2020.
However, he missed the opportunity when he failed to renew his local passport on time
Further Reading
- ↑ Robson Sharuko, WELSH WONDERKID.. The latest teenage star we’ve donated to the world, The Herald, Published: 31 August 2019, Retrieved: 10 March 2023
- ↑ Tivonge Rushesha signs first Swansea City professional deal, Soccer24, Published: 13 January 2020, Retrieved: 10 March 2023
- ↑ SWANSEA CITY CONFIRM RETAINED LIST AHEAD OF 2023-24 SEASON, Swansea City F.C., Published 19 May 2023, Retrieved: 24 May 2023