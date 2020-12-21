There is currently no text in this page.
You can search for this page title in other pages, or search the related logs, but you curently do not have permission to create this page.
Don't despair, we've been busy on Pindula and we've recently created the following articles:
Khumbulani mubaikwa
Joined 3 April 2020
This user is currently blocked. The latest block log entry is provided below for reference:
- 06:01, 21 December 2020 Smanganyi talk contribs blocked Khumbulani mubaikwa talk contribs with an expiration time of indefinite (account creation disabled) (Does not understand the work ethics of being a profile editor. He created his own profile and the profile does not meet the expectations of a profile and this showed that he does not understand the objectives of profile creation.)
Sorry, this page was recently deleted (within the last 24 hours). The deletion, protection, and move log for the page are provided below for reference.
- 05:58, 21 December 2020 Smanganyi talk contribs deleted page User:Khumbulani mubaikwa (content was: "Born CHIMANIMANI Nationality Zimbabwean Alma mater Western college FET South Africa Occupation artisan Background Khumbulani was born in ndieme,Chimanimani and grew up in Chipinge during the pre-independence era.[1][2] Education He did his Ordinary and Advanced at Mafumise high school in chipinge Category:Kudra-Siyazie", and the only contributor was "Khumbulani mubaikwa" (talk))
There is currently no text in this page.
You can search for this page title in other pages, or search the related logs, but you curently do not have permission to create this page.