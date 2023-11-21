ZESA Net metering is an electricity billing mechanism allowing Zimbabweans who generate excess power through their solar installations to sell back the excess into the ZESA grid.

This allows these people to use that electricity anytime, instead of when it is generated because it's as if they are depositing their power into ZESA.

The excess solar power sent to ZESA is credited to the customers account, and when they buy power from ZESA, it is at a reduced tariff.