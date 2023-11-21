Zesa Net Metering
ZESA Net metering is an electricity billing mechanism allowing Zimbabweans who generate excess power through their solar installations to sell back the excess into the ZESA grid.
This allows these people to use that electricity anytime, instead of when it is generated because it's as if they are depositing their power into ZESA.
The excess solar power sent to ZESA is credited to the customers account, and when they buy power from ZESA, it is at a reduced tariff.
Theoretically, if they send more power to ZESA than they use, in the end ZESA will owe them for that power.
In July 2024, ZESA revealed that it was getting about 20 Megawatts of electricity into the grid through net metering. The company also said that it was targeting getting 100MW by inviting more of their customers to setup up net-metering.
References
</references>