Zhombwe Mountain in Murehwa

Zhombwe is a mountain and is located in Murewa, Mashonaland East Province, Zimbabwe. The elevation above sea level is 1596 metres.

Background

For as long as Murehwa residents can remember, supernatural happenings have been taking place at this massive, rocky granite outcrop, which is located a few kilometres from Murehwa Centre, along Harare/Nyamapanda Road. In recent times, gold miners and those conducting prayer sessions at the mountain have often left in a huff, after reportedly encountering "unnatural beings".

In an incident that was confirmed by Chief Zihute in 2022, born Innocent Mangwende, gold miners left the mountain in a hurry after a "big snake" reportedly confronted them as they searched for fortune. He narrated that the visibly scared miners came to him and narrated how a very big snake would often appear each time the diggers attempted to extract the precious mineral. Chief Zihute said in another dramatic scene, members of an apostolic sect were attacked by the giant reptile, which rattled the church members' belongings, scattering them around. It is also reported that one sect member is believed to have disappeared mysteriously. Locals believe the mountain harbours mysterious secrets, including a treasure trove full of silver and gold. The trove, which villagers say was left behind by one of the local chiefs, is widely believed to be tucked somewhere in an underground cave.