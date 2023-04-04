Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Sunshine Group

The Zimbabwe Sunshine Group operating from the Show Grounds in Harare collect PET and other plastics, cans, paper, and glass.

Contact Details

Address: Stand 164 D 1st, Harare Exhibition Park, Samora Machel, Harare.
Stand ST 003A, 2nd Street, Harare Show Grounds, Samora Machel West, Harare.
Phone: 0 242 748586 - Ronny Mbaisa. 0773 967541.
Email: zimsunshinecity@yahoo.com
Website: sunshinegroup.org.zw [sunshinegroup.org.zw], [1] - Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/zimsunshinegrp/,

Materials

PET and other plastics, cans, paper, and glass. 2020 - 44 tons

