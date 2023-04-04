Zimbabwe Sunshine Group
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Address: Stand 164 D 1st, Harare Exhibition Park, Samora Machel, Harare.
The Zimbabwe Sunshine Group operating from the Show Grounds in Harare collect PET and other plastics, cans, paper, and glass.
Contact Details
Stand ST 003A, 2nd Street, Harare Show Grounds, Samora Machel West, Harare.
Phone: 0 242 748586 - Ronny Mbaisa. 0773 967541.
Email: zimsunshinecity@yahoo.com
Website: sunshinegroup.org.zw [sunshinegroup.org.zw], [1] - Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/zimsunshinegrp/,
Materials
PET and other plastics, cans, paper, and glass. 2020 - 44 tons