Home
News
Market
Jobs
General News Latest News
ZOU Employees Now Getting Negative Salaries
1 day ago
51 Comments
Reprieve For Funeral Policyholders As IPEC Announces New Regulations
1 day ago
22 Comments
January Disease Cases Decline By 60%
1 day ago
13 Comments
City Of Bulawayo Appoints New Director Of Engineering Services
2 days ago
7 Comments
Harare Man Breaches Mnangagwa Security At Epworth Event
2 days ago
61 Comments
Civil Servants Reject 100% Salary Increment
2 days ago
32 Comments
All Epworth Households To Get Title Deeds - Mnangagwa
2 days ago
29 Comments
Mnangagwa Exempts Anxious Masuka From Constituency Politics
2 days ago
80 Comments
Elections Are Like Christmas, You Can’t Postpone Them - Mahere
2 days ago
67 Comments
Police Boss Pleads For More Resources To Combat Drug Abuse
2 days ago
35 Comments
Ministry Of Foreign Affairs To Host Diaspora Investment Conference At ZITF
3 days ago
6 Comments
350 Epworth Families Set To Receive Title Deeds
3 days ago
50 Comments
Famous Mbare Midwife Still Delivering Babies In Squalid Conditions
3 days ago
36 Comments
"ZRP Has No Mandate To Inspect Shop Licences"
3 days ago
37 Comments
Till Operator Disappears With Over US$4 100, R12 400
3 days ago
46 Comments
Older Posts
Latest Jobs
More
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Director: Works And Estates Department
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Deputy Bursar: Planning And Projects
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
University Relations And Communication Officer: Information And Public Relations
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Communications Officer: Information And Public Relations
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Marketing Development And Research Officer: Information And Public Relations
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Information Officer: Information And Public Relations
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Monitoring And Evaluation Officer: Human Resources And Legal Affairs
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Senior Assistant Registrar/ Assistant Registrar: Human Resources And Legal Affairs
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Senior Assistant Registrar/ Assistant Registrar: Human Resources And Legal Affairs
1 day ago
Deadline:
Apr. 30, 2023