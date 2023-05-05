|
Governance Latest News
Prominent Zimbabwean Politicians Whose Wealth Was Revealed In Courts
3 hours ago
29 Comments
Simba Chikore And Bona Mugabe Own At Least 21 Farms
19 hours ago
53 Comments
ZINARA Has Announced New Vehicle Licensing Fees Effective May 1, 2023
1 day ago
19 Comments
Chamisa Urges Workers To Support Efforts To Remove Mnangagwa's Government For Better Salaries
2 days ago
59 Comments
"Our Economic Growth Must Cascade To The Workers" - President Mnangagwa
2 days ago
31 Comments
Workers' Day: ZCTU Calls On Workers To Unite Against Capitalism
2 days ago
34 Comments
CCC Councillor Excluded From Nomination List
2 days ago
40 Comments
Zimbabweans Unhappy Over Alleged Purchase Of A US$54 Million Presidential Jet
3 days ago
114 Comments
Workers' Day: More Males Are Employed Than Females - ZIMSTAT
3 days ago
3 Comments
Workers' Day A Reminder Of Challenges Faced By Working, Poor Zimbabweans - ZDAMWU
3 days ago
2 Comments
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Received $3 Million From SA Businessman During 2017 Coup - Report
4 days ago
63 Comments
ZACC Has Recovered Assets Worth US$1 Million
1 week ago
11 Comments
Chief Says Traditional Leaders Should Be Given More Benefits
1 week ago
44 Comments
Government Gives 7 Days To Companies That Didn't Deliver Paid Goods
1 week ago
17 Comments
Chivayo Imports Rolls Royce From UK Amid Anger Over Gwanda Solar Project
1 week ago
40 Comments
