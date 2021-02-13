Difference between revisions of "2018 ZANU PF conference"

The 2018 ZANU PF Conference was held in Esigodini,Matabeleland South Province[1] from December 11 to 16 2018.[2].

5 303 party members attended the 17th Annual National People’s Conference Engelbert Rugeje confirmed that the number of delegates had been trimmed. He said that this was necessitated by logistical challenges such as shortage of food and transport.[3]



