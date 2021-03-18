Difference between revisions of "2021 Logan Cup"

'''Day 1 - Toss Update''': Rhinos won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rocks

All set for the resumption of the 2020/21 domestic cricket season, with two Logan Cup matches having kicked of on 18 March 2021. The Fixtures were:

18-21 March 2021: Tuskers vs Mountaineers at Old Hararians Sports Club

18-21 March 2021: Rhinos vs Rocks at Harare Sports Club

Day 1 - Toss Update: Rhinos won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rocks

Day 1 - Rhinos Playing XI: R.Nyathi (c), C. Mumba, T.Kaitano, N.Mayavo (wk), C.Kunje, T.Gwandu, T.Chingwara, C.Mpofu, J.Campbell, J.Tshuma, B.Matsiwe

Day 1 - Rocks Playing XI: B.Mudzinganyama, I.Kaia, T.Marumani, R.Kaia, M.Takodza, T.Tsiga (wk), W.Mashinge, T.Chisoro (c), P.Mambo, A.Odendaal, T.Mutsama











