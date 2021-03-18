Difference between revisions of "2021 Logan Cup"
All set for the resumption of the 2020/21 domestic cricket season, with two Logan Cup matches having kicked of on 18 March 2021. The Fixtures were:
18-21 March 2021: Tuskers vs Mountaineers at Old Hararians Sports Club
- Day 1 - Stumps: Mountaineers 318-6 after 90 Overs (Dion Myers 86, Tony Munyonga 79, Baxon Gopito 48; Luke Jongwe 3/51, Ainsley Ndlovu 1/46, John Nyumbu (Cricketer) 1/69)
18-21 March 2021: Rhinos vs Rocks at Harare Sports Club
- Day 1 - Toss Update: Rhinos won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rocks. Rhinos Playing XI: R.Nyathi (c), C. Mumba, T.Kaitano, N.Mayavo (wk), C.Kunje, T.Gwandu, T.Chingwara, C.Mpofu, J.Campbell, J.Tshuma, B.Matsiwe. Rocks Playing XI: B.Mudzinganyama, I.Kaia, T.Marumani, R.Kaia, M.Takodza, T.Tsiga (wk), W.Mashinge, T.Chisoro (c), P.Mambo, A.Odendaal, T.Mutsama
- Day 1 - Stumps: Rocks 296-5 after 90 Overs (R.Kaia 89*, I.Kaia 88, Mudzinganyama 43; Mumba 3/45, J Campbell 1/34, Chingwara 1/47)