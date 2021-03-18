Pindula

Difference between revisions of "2021 Logan Cup"

Page Discussion
m
m
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 
All set for the resumption of the 2020/21 domestic cricket season, with two Logan Cup matches having kicked of on 18 March 2021. The Fixtures were:
 
All set for the resumption of the 2020/21 domestic cricket season, with two Logan Cup matches having kicked of on 18 March 2021. The Fixtures were:
  
*18-21 March 2021: Tuskers vs Mountaineers at Old Hararians Sports Club
+
==18-21 March 2021: Tuskers vs Mountaineers at Old Hararians Sports Club==
 +
*'''Day 1 - Stumps''': Mountaineers 318-6 after 90 Overs (Dion Myers 86, Tony Munyonga 79, Baxon Gopito 48; Luke Jongwe 3/51, Ainsley Ndlovu 1/46, [[John Nyumbu (Cricketer)]] 1/69)
  
*18-21 March 2021: Rhinos vs Rocks at [[Harare Sports Club]]
+
==18-21 March 2021: Rhinos vs Rocks at [[Harare Sports Club]]==
'''Day 1 - Toss Update''': Rhinos won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rocks
+
*'''Day 1 - Toss Update''': Rhinos won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rocks. ''Rhinos Playing XI'': R.Nyathi (c), C. Mumba, T.Kaitano, N.Mayavo (wk), C.Kunje, T.Gwandu, T.Chingwara, C.Mpofu, J.Campbell, J.Tshuma, B.Matsiwe. ''Rocks Playing XI'': B.Mudzinganyama, I.Kaia, T.Marumani, R.Kaia, M.Takodza, T.Tsiga (wk), W.Mashinge, T.Chisoro (c), P.Mambo, A.Odendaal, T.Mutsama
 
+
*'''Day 1 - Stumps''': Rocks 296-5 after 90 Overs (R.Kaia 89*, I.Kaia 88, Mudzinganyama 43; Mumba 3/45, J Campbell 1/34, Chingwara 1/47)
'''Day 1 - Rhinos Playing XI''': R.Nyathi (c), C. Mumba, T.Kaitano, N.Mayavo (wk), C.Kunje, T.Gwandu, T.Chingwara, C.Mpofu, J.Campbell, J.Tshuma, B.Matsiwe
 
 
 
'''Day 1 - Rocks Playing XI''': B.Mudzinganyama, I.Kaia, T.Marumani, R.Kaia, M.Takodza, T.Tsiga (wk), W.Mashinge, T.Chisoro (c), P.Mambo, A.Odendaal, T.Mutsama  
 
  
  

Latest revision as of 15:57, 18 March 2021

All set for the resumption of the 2020/21 domestic cricket season, with two Logan Cup matches having kicked of on 18 March 2021. The Fixtures were:

18-21 March 2021: Tuskers vs Mountaineers at Old Hararians Sports Club

  • Day 1 - Stumps: Mountaineers 318-6 after 90 Overs (Dion Myers 86, Tony Munyonga 79, Baxon Gopito 48; Luke Jongwe 3/51, Ainsley Ndlovu 1/46, John Nyumbu (Cricketer) 1/69)

18-21 March 2021: Rhinos vs Rocks at Harare Sports Club

  • Day 1 - Toss Update: Rhinos won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rocks. Rhinos Playing XI: R.Nyathi (c), C. Mumba, T.Kaitano, N.Mayavo (wk), C.Kunje, T.Gwandu, T.Chingwara, C.Mpofu, J.Campbell, J.Tshuma, B.Matsiwe. Rocks Playing XI: B.Mudzinganyama, I.Kaia, T.Marumani, R.Kaia, M.Takodza, T.Tsiga (wk), W.Mashinge, T.Chisoro (c), P.Mambo, A.Odendaal, T.Mutsama
  • Day 1 - Stumps: Rocks 296-5 after 90 Overs (R.Kaia 89*, I.Kaia 88, Mudzinganyama 43; Mumba 3/45, J Campbell 1/34, Chingwara 1/47)




References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=2021_Logan_Cup&oldid=100990"