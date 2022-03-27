Difference between revisions of "2022 March By-election Winners in Zimbabwe"
This is the list of winners of the Parliamentary by-elections held on 26 March 2022 as presented by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission:
|Province
|Constituency
|Winning Candidate
|Party
|Manicaland
|Dangamvura-Chikanga
|Prosper Mutseyami
|Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)
|Manicaland
|Mutasa South
|Misheck Mugadza
|Zanu-PF
