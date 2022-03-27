Pindula

Difference between revisions of "2022 March By-election Winners in Zimbabwe"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "This is the list of winners of the Parliamentary by-elections held on 26 March 2022 as presented by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission: {| class="wikitable" |+ List of 20...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 07:09, 27 March 2022

This is the list of winners of the Parliamentary by-elections held on 26 March 2022 as presented by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission:


List of 2022 March By-election winners
Province Constituency Winning Candidate Party
Manicaland Dangamvura-Chikanga Prosper Mutseyami Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)
Manicaland Mutasa South Misheck Mugadza Zanu-PF
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=2022_March_By-election_Winners_in_Zimbabwe&oldid=116106"