Pindula

Difference between revisions of "2022 March By-election Winners in Zimbabwe"

Page Discussion
m
m
Line 11: Line 11:
 
| Manicaland || Mutasa South || [[Misheck Mugadza]] || [[Zanu-PF]]
 
| Manicaland || Mutasa South || [[Misheck Mugadza]] || [[Zanu-PF]]
 
|-
 
|-
| || || ||  
+
| [[Bulawayo]] || Pumula || [[Sichelesile Mahlangu]] || CCC
 
|-
 
|-
| || || ||  
+
| [[Harare Metropolitan Province]] || Harare East || [[Tendai Biti]] || CCC
 
|-
 
|-
| Example || Example || Example || Example
+
| Harare Metropolitan Province || St Mary's || [[Unganai Tarusenga]] || CCC
 
|-
 
|-
| Example || Example || Example || Example
+
| [[Mashonaland East]] || Marondera Central || [[Caston Matewu]] || CCC
 
|-
 
|-
 
| Example || Example || Example || Example
 
| Example || Example || Example || Example

Revision as of 08:06, 27 March 2022

List of 2022 March By-election winners

This is the list of winners of the Parliamentary by-elections held on 26 March 2022 according to the results presented by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC):


List of 2022 March By-election winners
Province Constituency Winning Candidate Party
Manicaland Dangamvura-Chikanga Prosper Mutseyami Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)
Manicaland Mutasa South Misheck Mugadza Zanu-PF
Bulawayo Pumula Sichelesile Mahlangu CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province Harare East Tendai Biti CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province St Mary's Unganai Tarusenga CCC
Mashonaland East Marondera Central Caston Matewu CCC
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Example Example Example Example
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=2022_March_By-election_Winners_in_Zimbabwe&oldid=116112"