Difference between revisions of "2022 March By-election Winners in Zimbabwe"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|Line 19:
|Line 19:
| [[Mashonaland East]] || Marondera Central || [[Caston Matewu]] || CCC
| [[Mashonaland East]] || Marondera Central || [[Caston Matewu]] || CCC
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
| || || ||
|-
|-
| Example || Example || Example || Example
| Example || Example || Example || Example
Revision as of 08:35, 27 March 2022
This is the list of winners of the Parliamentary by-elections held on 26 March 2022 according to the results presented by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC):
|Province
|Constituency
|Winning Candidate
|Party
|Manicaland
|Dangamvura-Chikanga
|Prosper Mutseyami
|Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)
|Manicaland
|Mutasa South
|Misheck Mugadza
|Zanu-PF
|Bulawayo
|Pumula
|Sichelesile Mahlangu
|CCC
|Harare Metropolitan Province
|Harare East
|Tendai Biti
|CCC
|Harare Metropolitan Province
|St Mary's
|Unganai Tarusenga
|CCC
|Mashonaland East
|Marondera Central
|Caston Matewu
|CCC
|Mashonaland East
|Murewa South
|Nyasha Masoka
|Zanu-PF
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example