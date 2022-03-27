Pindula

| Harare Metropolitan Province || Glen View North || [[Fani Munengami]] || CCC
 
|-
 
+
| Harare Metropolitan Province || Mufakose || [[Susan Matsunga]] || CCC
 
|-
 
List of 2022 March By-election winners

This is the list of winners of the Parliamentary by-elections held on 26 March 2022 according to the results presented by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC):


List of 2022 March By-election winners
Province Constituency Winning Candidate Party
Manicaland Dangamvura-Chikanga Prosper Mutseyami Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)
Manicaland Mutasa South Misheck Mugadza Zanu-PF
Bulawayo Pumula Sichelesile Mahlangu CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province Harare East Tendai Biti CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province St Mary's Unganai Tarusenga CCC
Mashonaland East Marondera Central Caston Matewu CCC
Mashonaland East Murewa South Nyasha Masoka Zanu-PF
Harare Metropolitan Province Kambuzuma Willias Madzimure CCC
Midlands Province Mbizo Settlement Chikwinya CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province Kuwadzana Johnson Matambo CCC
Masvingo Province Chivi South Munyaradzi Zizhou Zanu-PF
Harare Metropolitan Province Highfield East Erick Murai CCC
Bulawayo Metropolitan Province Nkulumane Kucaca Phulu CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province Highfield West Happymore Chidziva CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province Glen Norah Wellington Chikombo CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province Kuwadzana East Chalton Hwende CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province Harare Central Murisi Zwizwai CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province Glen View North Fani Munengami CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province Mufakose Susan Matsunga CCC
