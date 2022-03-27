Difference between revisions of "2022 March By-election Winners in Zimbabwe"
Revision as of 13:01, 27 March 2022
This is the list of winners of the Parliamentary by-elections held on 26 March 2022 according to the results presented by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC):
|Province
|Constituency
|Winning Candidate
|Party
|Manicaland
|Dangamvura-Chikanga
|Prosper Mutseyami
|Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)
|Manicaland
|Mutasa South
|Misheck Mugadza
|Zanu-PF
|Bulawayo
|Pumula
|Sichelesile Mahlangu
|CCC
|Harare Metropolitan Province
|Harare East
|Tendai Biti
|CCC
|Harare Metropolitan Province
|St Mary's
|Unganai Tarusenga
|CCC
|Mashonaland East
|Marondera Central
|Caston Matewu
|CCC
|Mashonaland East
|Murewa South
|Nyasha Masoka
|Zanu-PF
|Harare Metropolitan Province
|Kambuzuma
|Willias Madzimure
|CCC
|Midlands Province
|Mbizo
|Settlement Chikwinya
|CCC
|Harare Metropolitan Province
|Kuwadzana
|Johnson Matambo
|CCC
|Masvingo Province
|Chivi South
|Munyaradzi Zizhou
|Zanu-PF
|Harare Metropolitan Province
|Highfield East
|Erick Murai
|CCC
|Bulawayo Metropolitan Province
|Nkulumane
|Kucaca Phulu
|CCC
|Harare Metropolitan Province
|Highfield West
|Happymore Chidziva
|CCC
|Harare Metropolitan Province
|Glen Norah
|Wellington Chikombo
|CCC
|Harare Metropolitan Province
|Kuwadzana East
|Chalton Hwende
|CCC
|Harare Metropolitan Province
|Harare Central
|Murisi Zwizwai
|CCC
|Harare Metropolitan Province
|Glen View North
|Fani Munengami
|CCC
|Harare Metropolitan Province
|Mufakose
|Susan Matsunga
|CCC
|Harare Metropolitan Province
|Epworth
|Zalerah Makari
|CCC
|Midlands Province
|Kwekwe Central
|Judith Tobaiwa
|CCC
|Mashonaland East Province
|Mwenezi East
|Master Makope
|Zanu-PF
|Mashonaland East Province
|Mberengwa South
|Tasara Hungwe
|Zanu-PF
|Mashonaland East Province
|Marondera East
|Jeremiah Chiwetu
|Zanu-PF
