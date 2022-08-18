Pindula

Difference between revisions of "2022 March By-election Winners in Zimbabwe"

Page Discussion
 
(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
[[File:March_By-election.jpg|thumb|right|List of 2022 March By-election winners]]  
+
[[File:March_By-election.jpg|thumb|left|List of 2022 March By-election winners]]  
 +
 
 +
 
 +
 
 +
 
 +
 
 +
 
 +
 
  
 
This is the list of winners of the Parliamentary by-elections held on '''26 March 2022''' according to the results presented by the [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]] (ZEC):
 
This is the list of winners of the Parliamentary by-elections held on '''26 March 2022''' according to the results presented by the [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]] (ZEC):
 +
 +
See [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]. <br/>
 +
 +
 +
  
  
Line 55: Line 67:
 
| [[Mashonaland East Province]] || [[Mberengwa]] South || [[Tasara Hungwe]] || Zanu-PF
 
| [[Mashonaland East Province]] || [[Mberengwa]] South || [[Tasara Hungwe]] || Zanu-PF
 
|-
 
|-
| [[Mashonaland East Province]] || [[Marondera] East || [[Jeremiah Chiwetu]] || Zanu-PF
+
| [[Mashonaland East Province]] || [[Marondera]] East || [[Jeremiah Chiwetu]] || Zanu-PF
 
|-
 
|-
 
| [[Matabeleland North Province]] || [[Tsholotsho]] South || [[Musa Ncube (Politician)|Musa Ncube]] || Zanu-PF
 
| [[Matabeleland North Province]] || [[Tsholotsho]] South || [[Musa Ncube (Politician)|Musa Ncube]] || Zanu-PF
Line 74: Line 86:
 
|image_alt= List of March 2022 By-election winners
 
|image_alt= List of March 2022 By-election winners
 
}}
 
}}
 
[[Category:Events]]
 
  
 
[[Category:Events]]
 
[[Category:Events]]
 
[[Category:Elections]]
 
[[Category:Elections]]

Latest revision as of 10:15, 18 August 2022

List of 2022 March By-election winners





This is the list of winners of the Parliamentary by-elections held on 26 March 2022 according to the results presented by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC):

See A History of Zimbabwean Elections.



List of 2022 March By-election winners
Province Constituency Winning Candidate Party
Manicaland Dangamvura-Chikanga Prosper Mutseyami Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)
Manicaland Mutasa South Misheck Mugadza Zanu-PF
Bulawayo Pumula Sichelesile Mahlangu CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province Harare East Tendai Biti CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province St Mary's Unganai Tarusenga CCC
Mashonaland East Marondera Central Caston Matewu CCC
Mashonaland East Murewa South Nyasha Masoka Zanu-PF
Harare Metropolitan Province Kambuzuma Willias Madzimure CCC
Midlands Province Mbizo Settlement Chikwinya CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province Kuwadzana Johnson Matambo CCC
Masvingo Province Chivi South Munyaradzi Zizhou Zanu-PF
Harare Metropolitan Province Highfield East Erick Murai CCC
Bulawayo Metropolitan Province Nkulumane Kucaca Phulu CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province Highfield West Happymore Chidziva CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province Glen Norah Wellington Chikombo CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province Kuwadzana East Chalton Hwende CCC
[Harare Metropolitan Province]] Harare Central Murisi Zwizwai CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province Glen View North Fani Munengami CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province Mufakose Susan Matsunga CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province Epworth Zalerah Makari Zanu-PF
Midlands Province Kwekwe Central Judith Tobaiwa CCC
Mashonaland East Province Mwenezi East Master Makope Zanu-PF
Mashonaland East Province Mberengwa South Tasara Hungwe Zanu-PF
Mashonaland East Province Marondera East Jeremiah Chiwetu Zanu-PF
Matabeleland North Province Tsholotsho South Musa Ncube Zanu-PF
Matabeleland North Province Binga North Prince Dubeko Sibanda CCC
Midlands Province Gokwe Central Daveson Masvisvi Zanu-PF
Midlands Mkoba Amos Chibaya CCC
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=2022_March_By-election_Winners_in_Zimbabwe&oldid=119682"