Difference between revisions of "2022 March By-election Winners in Zimbabwe"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
[[File:March_By-election.jpg|thumb|
|+
[[File:March_By-election.jpg|thumb||List of 2022 March By-election winners]]
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
This is the list of winners of the Parliamentary by-elections held on '''26 March 2022''' according to the results presented by the [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]] (ZEC):
This is the list of winners of the Parliamentary by-elections held on '''26 March 2022''' according to the results presented by the [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]] (ZEC):
See [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]. <br/>
See [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]. <br/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
{| class="wikitable"
{| class="wikitable"
|Line 56:
|Line 67:
| [[Mashonaland East Province]] || [[Mberengwa]] South || [[Tasara Hungwe]] || Zanu-PF
| [[Mashonaland East Province]] || [[Mberengwa]] South || [[Tasara Hungwe]] || Zanu-PF
|-
|-
|−
| [[Mashonaland East Province]] || [[Marondera] East || [[Jeremiah Chiwetu]] || Zanu-PF
|+
| [[Mashonaland East Province]] || [[Marondera] East || [[Jeremiah Chiwetu]] || Zanu-PF
|-
|-
| [[Matabeleland North Province]] || [[Tsholotsho]] South || [[Musa Ncube (Politician)|Musa Ncube]] || Zanu-PF
| [[Matabeleland North Province]] || [[Tsholotsho]] South || [[Musa Ncube (Politician)|Musa Ncube]] || Zanu-PF
Latest revision as of 10:15, 18 August 2022
This is the list of winners of the Parliamentary by-elections held on 26 March 2022 according to the results presented by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC):
See A History of Zimbabwean Elections.