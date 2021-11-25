Pindula

Difference between revisions of "2022 National Budget Zimbabwe"

The Zimbabwe national budget for the fiscal year 2022 was presented by Mthuli Ncube on 25 November 2021.
 
Having presented the various measures and allocations under seven priority areas, in summary, the 2022 Budget proposes the following Votes:
Having presented the various measures and allocations under seven priority areas, in summary, the 2022 Budget proposed the following Votes:
  
 
|+ Caption text
+
|+ Zimbabwe 2022 National Budget
 
Line 44: Line 44:
 
==Major Initiatives==
  
 
Line 49: Line 51:
  
 
The Zimbabwe national budget for the fiscal year 2022 was presented by Mthuli Ncube on 25 November 2021.

Budget Allocations

Summary of Vote Allocations

Having presented the various measures and allocations under seven priority areas, in summary, the 2022 Budget proposed the following Votes:

Zimbabwe 2022 National Budget
2021 Budget (ZWL$ million) 2022 Proposed Estimates (ZWL$ million) 2023 Indicative Estimates (ZWL$ million) 2024 Indicative Estimates (ZWL$ million)
Office of the President and Cabinet
Parliament of Zimbabwe
Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare
Defence and War Veterans
Finance and Economic Development
Audit Office
Industry and Commerce
Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement
Mines & Mining Development
Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry
Transport and Infrastructural Development
Foreign Affairs and International Trade
Local Government and Public Works
Health and Child Care
Primary and Secondary Education
Higher & Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development

Major Initiatives

References

