|description= The Zimbabwe national budget for the fiscal year 2022 was presented by Mthuli Ncube on 25 November 2021.

Having presented the various measures and allocations under seven priority areas, in summary, the 2022 Budget proposed the following Votes:

Having presented the various measures and allocations under seven priority areas, in summary, the 2022 Budget proposes the following Votes:

The Zimbabwe national budget for the fiscal year 2022 was presented by Mthuli Ncube on 25 November 2021.

Budget Allocations

Summary of Vote Allocations

Having presented the various measures and allocations under seven priority areas, in summary, the 2022 Budget proposed the following Votes:

Zimbabwe 2022 National Budget 2021 Budget (ZWL$ million) 2022 Proposed Estimates (ZWL$ million) 2023 Indicative Estimates (ZWL$ million) 2024 Indicative Estimates (ZWL$ million) Office of the President and Cabinet Parliament of Zimbabwe Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Defence and War Veterans Finance and Economic Development Audit Office Industry and Commerce Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Mines & Mining Development Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Transport and Infrastructural Development Foreign Affairs and International Trade Local Government and Public Works Health and Child Care Primary and Secondary Education Higher & Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development

Major Initiatives