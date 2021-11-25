Difference between revisions of "2022 National Budget Zimbabwe"
==Summary of Vote Allocations==
==Summary of Vote Allocations==
Having presented the various measures and allocations under seven priority areas, in summary, the 2022 Budget
Having presented the various measures and allocations under seven priority areas, in summary, the 2022 Budget the following Votes:
{| class="wikitable"
{| class="wikitable"
|-
|-
!! !! 2021 Budget (ZWL$ million) !! 2022 Proposed Estimates (ZWL$ million) !! 2023 Indicative Estimates (ZWL$ million) || 2024 Indicative Estimates (ZWL$ million)
! !! !! 2021 Budget (ZWL$ million) !! 2022 Proposed Estimates (ZWL$ million) !! 2023 Indicative Estimates (ZWL$ million) || 2024 Indicative Estimates (ZWL$ million)
| Higher & Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development || || || || ||
| Higher & Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development || || || || ||
|}
|}
==References==
==References==
|title= 2022 National Budget Zimbabwe: Allocations,
|title= 2022 National Budget Zimbabwe: Allocations, -Pindula, Local Knowledge
The Zimbabwe national budget for the fiscal year 2022 was presented by Mthuli Ncube on 25 November 2021.
Budget Allocations
Summary of Vote Allocations
Having presented the various measures and allocations under seven priority areas, in summary, the 2022 Budget proposed the following Votes:
|2021 Budget (ZWL$ million)
|2022 Proposed Estimates (ZWL$ million)
|2023 Indicative Estimates (ZWL$ million)
|2024 Indicative Estimates (ZWL$ million)
|Office of the President and Cabinet
|Parliament of Zimbabwe
|Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare
|Defence and War Veterans
|Finance and Economic Development
|Audit Office
|Industry and Commerce
|Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement
|Mines & Mining Development
|Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry
|Transport and Infrastructural Development
|Foreign Affairs and International Trade
|Local Government and Public Works
|Health and Child Care
|Primary and Secondary Education
|Higher & Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development