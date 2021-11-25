*Councillors appointed in terms of the Urban Councils Act are exempted from tax. Mthuli Ncube also proposed to extend the income tax exemption to allowances paid to councillors appointed in terms of the Rural District Councils Act.

[[File:Mthuli-Budget.jpg|thumb|right|Mthuli Ncube holding brief case (file photo)]] The '''Zimbabwe national budget''' for the fiscal year '''2022''' was presented by [[Mthuli Ncube]] on 25 November 2021 . Zimbabwe's 2022 National Budget was presented under the theme "''Reinforcing Sustainable Economic Recovery and Resilience.''"

The Zimbabwe national budget for the fiscal year 2022 was presented by Mthuli Ncube on 25 November 2021. Zimbabwe's 2022 National Budget was presented under the theme "Reinforcing Sustainable Economic Recovery and Resilience."

Projections

Presenting the national budget, Mthuli Ncube said Zimbabwe's GDP was projected to grow by 5.5 % in 2022.

Budget Allocations

Summary of Vote Allocations

Having presented the various measures and allocations under seven priority areas, in summary, the 2022 Budget proposed the following Votes:

Zimbabwe 2022 National Budget 2022 Budget (ZWL$ billion) Office of the President and Cabinet Parliament of Zimbabwe 14.6 Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare 10 Defence and War Veterans 61.5 Finance and Economic Development Audit Office Industry and Commerce 3.9 Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Mines & Mining Development Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry 3.7 Transport and Infrastructural Development Foreign Affairs and International Trade 14.9 Local Government and Public Works 2.1 Health and Child Care 117.7 Primary and Secondary Education Higher & Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development 5.7 Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation 7.8 Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development 4.7 Information Communication and Technology 3.3 Energy and Power Development 3.9 Wages 340

Major Initiatives

Legislative Amendments

Ncube proposed to extend the VAT exemption on accommodation and visitor services consumed by domestic tourists by a further 12 months with effect from 1 August 2021.

Tax Credits for Employing Physically Challenged Persons

Introduction of a tax credit of US$50 or local currency equivalent per additional employee recruited per month for corporates that employ physically challenged persons. The credit will, however, be limited to a maximum of US$ 2 250 per year of assessment.

Tourism

An extension to the suspension of duty on the motor vehicles imported by the Safari and Tour Operators for a further 2 years, beginning 1 January 2022.

Dairy Revitalisation

Introduction of a levy of 5% on the value of imported dairy products. The funds will be ringfenced for re-capitalising the Dairy Revitalisation Fund, targeted at growth and development of the dairy sector by increasing the national dairy herd, enhancing the competitiveness of the dairy sector, supporting modernisation and standardisation of local milk production.

Rebate of Duty on Capital Equipment Imported for Use in Specified Industries

Duty-free importation of the capital equipment through the tariff regime.

Companies applying for the rebate of duty facility should be incorporated

No third-party companies shall be granted rebate of duty. These include tribute agreements and hired suppliers or contractors;

A minimum threshold of US$10 000 of the value of the equipment is required for processing a Rebate.

Tax Exemption on Councillors’ Allowances

Councillors appointed in terms of the Urban Councils Act are exempted from tax. Mthuli Ncube also proposed to extend the income tax exemption to allowances paid to councillors appointed in terms of the Rural District Councils Act.