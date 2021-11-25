Difference between revisions of "2022 National Budget Zimbabwe"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(12 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
[[File:Mthuli-Budget.jpg|thumb|right|Mthuli Ncube holding brief case (file photo)]] The '''Zimbabwe national budget''' for the fiscal year '''2022''' was presented by [[Mthuli Ncube]] on 25 November 2021.
|+
[[File:Mthuli-Budget.jpg|thumb|right|Mthuli Ncube holding brief case (file photo)]] The '''Zimbabwe national budget''' for the fiscal year '''2022''' was presented by [[Mthuli Ncube]] on 25 November 2021
|+
|+
|+
|+
.
==Budget Allocations==
==Budget Allocations==
|−
==Summary of Vote Allocations==
|+
==Summary of Vote Allocations==
Having presented the various measures and allocations under seven priority areas, in summary, the 2022 Budget proposed the following Votes:
Having presented the various measures and allocations under seven priority areas, in summary, the 2022 Budget proposed the following Votes:
|Line 10:
|Line 14:
|+ Zimbabwe 2022 National Budget
|+ Zimbabwe 2022 National Budget
|-
|-
|−
! !!
|+
! !! Budget (ZWL$ )
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
||
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
| and ||
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
| ||
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
| and ||
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
| and ||
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
| Development ||
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
| ||
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
| and ||
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
| and ||
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
| ||
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
| and ||
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
| and ||
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
| and ||
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
|and ||
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
|and ||
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
|and ||
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
|and Development||
|+
|
|+
|||
|}
|}
==Major Initiatives==
==Major Initiatives==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 14:00, 25 November 2021
The Zimbabwe national budget for the fiscal year 2022 was presented by Mthuli Ncube on 25 November 2021. Zimbabwe's 2022 National Budget was presented under the theme "Reinforcing Sustainable Economic Recovery and Resilience."
Projections
Presenting the national budget, Mthuli Ncube said Zimbabwe's GDP was projected to grow by 5.5 % in 2022.
Budget Allocations
Summary of Vote Allocations
Having presented the various measures and allocations under seven priority areas, in summary, the 2022 Budget proposed the following Votes:
|2022 Budget (ZWL$ billion)
|Office of the President and Cabinet
|Parliament of Zimbabwe
|14.6
|Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare
|10
|Defence and War Veterans
|61.5
|Finance and Economic Development
|Audit Office
|Industry and Commerce
|3.9
|Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement
|Mines & Mining Development
|Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry
|3.7
|Transport and Infrastructural Development
|Foreign Affairs and International Trade
|14.9
|Local Government and Public Works
|2.1
|Health and Child Care
|117.7
|Primary and Secondary Education
|Higher & Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development
|5.7
|Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation
|7.8
|Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development
|4.7
|Information Communication and Technology
|3.3
|Energy and Power Development
|3.9
|Wages
|340
Major Initiatives
Legislative Amendments
- Ncube proposed to extend the VAT exemption on accommodation and visitor services consumed by domestic tourists by a further 12 months with effect from 1 August 2021.
Tax Credits for Employing Physically Challenged Persons
- Introduction of a tax credit of US$50 or local currency equivalent per additional employee recruited per month for corporates that employ physically challenged persons. The credit will, however, be limited to a maximum of US$ 2 250 per year of assessment.
Tourism
- An extension to the suspension of duty on the motor vehicles imported by the Safari and Tour Operators for a further 2 years, beginning 1 January 2022.
Dairy Revitalisation
- Introduction of a levy of 5% on the value of imported dairy products. The funds will be ringfenced for re-capitalising the Dairy Revitalisation Fund, targeted at growth and development of the dairy sector by increasing the national dairy herd, enhancing the competitiveness of the dairy sector, supporting modernisation and standardisation of local milk production.
Rebate of Duty on Capital Equipment Imported for Use in Specified Industries
- Duty-free importation of the capital equipment through the tariff regime.
- Companies applying for the rebate of duty facility should be incorporated
- No third-party companies shall be granted rebate of duty. These include tribute agreements and hired suppliers or contractors;
- A minimum threshold of US$10 000 of the value of the equipment is required for processing a Rebate.
Tax Exemption on Councillors’ Allowances
- Councillors appointed in terms of the Urban Councils Act are exempted from tax. Mthuli Ncube also proposed to extend the income tax exemption to allowances paid to councillors appointed in terms of the Rural District Councils Act.