The Zimbabwe national budget for the fiscal year 2022 was presented by Mthuli Ncube on 25 November 2021. Zimbabwe's 2022 National Budget was presented under the theme "Reinforcing Sustainable Economic Recovery and Resilience."

Projections

Presenting the national budget, Mthuli Ncube said Zimbabwe's GDP was projected to grow by 5.5 % in 2022.

Budget Allocations

Summary of Vote Allocations

Having presented the various measures and allocations under seven priority areas, in summary, the 2022 Budget proposed the following Votes:

Zimbabwe 2022 National Budget 2022 Budget (ZWL$ billion) Office of the President and Cabinet 32,391,219,000 Parliament of Zimbabwe 14,615,082,000 Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare 19,477,330,000 Defence and War Veterans 61,553,280,000 Finance and Economic Development 37,071,937,000 Audit Office 3,014,099,000 Industry and Commerce 3,879,548,00 Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement 124,049,100,000 Mines & Mining Development 3,020,937,000 Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry 3,711,362,000 Transport and Infrastructural Development 60,802,472,000 Foreign Affairs and International Trade 14,877,305,000 Local Government and Public Works 24,315,327,000 Health and Child Care 117,714,215,00 Primary and Secondary Education 124,069,971,000 Higher & Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development 35,456,506,000 Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation 7,844,058,000 Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development 4,734,493,000 Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage 49,417,575,000 Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs 22,705,137,000 Information Communication and Technology 2,652,674,000 Energy and Power Development 3,871,607,000 Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services 3,294,554,000 National Housing and Social Amenities 10,061,472,000 Judicial Service Commission 5,445,814,000 Public Service Commission 22,752,070,000 Council of Chiefs 671,030,000 Human Rights Commission 403,898,000 National Peace and Reconciliation Commission 441,333,000 National Prosecuting Authority 1,629,265,000 Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission 913,713,000 Zimbabwe Electoral Commission 11,632,813,000 Zimbabwe Gender Commission 497,590,000 Zimbabwe Land Commission 1,759,307,000

Major Initiatives

Legislative Amendments

Ncube proposed to extend the VAT exemption on accommodation and visitor services consumed by domestic tourists by a further 12 months with effect from 1 August 2021.

Tax Credits for Employing Physically Challenged Persons

Introduction of a tax credit of US$50 or local currency equivalent per additional employee recruited per month for corporates that employ physically challenged persons. The credit will, however, be limited to a maximum of US$ 2 250 per year of assessment.

Tourism

An extension to the suspension of duty on the motor vehicles imported by the Safari and Tour Operators for a further 2 years, beginning 1 January 2022.

Dairy Revitalisation

Introduction of a levy of 5% on the value of imported dairy products. The funds will be ringfenced for re-capitalising the Dairy Revitalisation Fund, targeted at growth and development of the dairy sector by increasing the national dairy herd, enhancing the competitiveness of the dairy sector, supporting modernisation and standardisation of local milk production.

Rebate of Duty on Capital Equipment Imported for Use in Specified Industries

Duty-free importation of the capital equipment through the tariff regime.

Companies applying for the rebate of duty facility should be incorporated

No third-party companies shall be granted rebate of duty. These include tribute agreements and hired suppliers or contractors;

A minimum threshold of US$10 000 of the value of the equipment is required for processing a Rebate.

Tax Exemption on Councillors’ Allowances

Councillors appointed in terms of the Urban Councils Act are exempted from tax. Mthuli Ncube also proposed to extend the income tax exemption to allowances paid to councillors appointed in terms of the Rural District Councils Act.

