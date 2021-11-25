Pindula

Line 91: Line 117:
  
 
*[https://www.pindula.co.zw/images/e/e6/2022_National_Budget_Presentation.pdf 2022 National Budget Presentation.pdf]
 
*[https://www.pindula.co.zw/images/e/e6/2022_National_Budget_Presentation.pdf 2022 National Budget Presentation.pdf]
 +
 +
*[https://www.pindula.co.zw/images/a/a3/2022_Citizens_Budget.pdf 2022 Citizens Budget]
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
Mthuli Ncube holding brief case (file photo)

The Zimbabwe national budget for the fiscal year 2022 was presented by Mthuli Ncube on 25 November 2021. Zimbabwe's 2022 National Budget was presented under the theme "Reinforcing Sustainable Economic Recovery and Resilience."

Projections

Presenting the national budget, Mthuli Ncube said Zimbabwe's GDP was projected to grow by 5.5 % in 2022.

Budget Allocations

Summary of Vote Allocations

Having presented the various measures and allocations under seven priority areas, in summary, the 2022 Budget proposed the following Votes:

Zimbabwe 2022 National Budget
2022 Budget (ZWL$ billion)
Office of the President and Cabinet 32,391,219,000
Parliament of Zimbabwe 14,615,082,000
Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare 19,477,330,000
Defence and War Veterans 61,553,280,000
Finance and Economic Development 37,071,937,000
Audit Office 3,014,099,000
Industry and Commerce 3,879,548,00
Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement 124,049,100,000
Mines & Mining Development 3,020,937,000
Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry 3,711,362,000
Transport and Infrastructural Development 60,802,472,000
Foreign Affairs and International Trade 14,877,305,000
Local Government and Public Works 24,315,327,000
Health and Child Care 117,714,215,00
Primary and Secondary Education 124,069,971,000
Higher & Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development 35,456,506,000
Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation 7,844,058,000
Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development 4,734,493,000
Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage 49,417,575,000
Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs 22,705,137,000
Information Communication and Technology 2,652,674,000
Energy and Power Development 3,871,607,000
Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services 3,294,554,000
National Housing and Social Amenities 10,061,472,000
Judicial Service Commission 5,445,814,000
Public Service Commission 22,752,070,000
Council of Chiefs 671,030,000
Human Rights Commission 403,898,000
National Peace and Reconciliation Commission 441,333,000
National Prosecuting Authority 1,629,265,000
Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission 913,713,000
Zimbabwe Electoral Commission 11,632,813,000
Zimbabwe Gender Commission 497,590,000
Zimbabwe Land Commission 1,759,307,000

Major Initiatives

Legislative Amendments

  • Ncube proposed to extend the VAT exemption on accommodation and visitor services consumed by domestic tourists by a further 12 months with effect from 1 August 2021.

Tax Credits for Employing Physically Challenged Persons

  • Introduction of a tax credit of US$50 or local currency equivalent per additional employee recruited per month for corporates that employ physically challenged persons. The credit will, however, be limited to a maximum of US$ 2 250 per year of assessment.

Tourism

  • An extension to the suspension of duty on the motor vehicles imported by the Safari and Tour Operators for a further 2 years, beginning 1 January 2022.

Dairy Revitalisation

  • Introduction of a levy of 5% on the value of imported dairy products. The funds will be ringfenced for re-capitalising the Dairy Revitalisation Fund, targeted at growth and development of the dairy sector by increasing the national dairy herd, enhancing the competitiveness of the dairy sector, supporting modernisation and standardisation of local milk production.

Rebate of Duty on Capital Equipment Imported for Use in Specified Industries

  • Duty-free importation of the capital equipment through the tariff regime.
  • Companies applying for the rebate of duty facility should be incorporated
  • No third-party companies shall be granted rebate of duty. These include tribute agreements and hired suppliers or contractors;
  • A minimum threshold of US$10 000 of the value of the equipment is required for processing a Rebate.

Tax Exemption on Councillors’ Allowances

  • Councillors appointed in terms of the Urban Councils Act are exempted from tax. Mthuli Ncube also proposed to extend the income tax exemption to allowances paid to councillors appointed in terms of the Rural District Councils Act.

Downloads

References

