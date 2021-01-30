Pindula

[[File:263Chat.jpeg|250px|thumb|left|263Chat Logo]]'''263Chat''' is a Zimbabwean media company created to encourage and participate in dialogue. The company was founded and is led by Nigel Mugamu (also known as [[Sir Nige]]})  who is also an active Twitter user whose Twitter handle is @SirNige.<ref name="twitter">, [https://twitter.com/263Chat Twitter],''263Chat Twitter Account'', retrieved:2 Mar 2015"</ref>
  
 
== Award ==
==References==
 
263Chat Logo

263Chat is a Zimbabwean media company created to encourage and participate in dialogue. The company was founded and is led by Nigel Mugamu (also known as Sir Nige}) who is also an active Twitter user whose Twitter handle is @SirNige.[1]

Award

263Chat won the Telkom-Highway Africa New Media Awards 2013 Innovative Use of Technology for Community Engagement in South Africa.[2]


References

  1. , Twitter,263Chat Twitter Account, retrieved:2 Mar 2015"
  2. , About Us,263Chat, retrieved:25 Mar 2015"
