263Chat is a Zimbabwean media company created to encourage and participate in dialogue. The company was founded and is led by Nigel Mugamu (also known as Sir Nige}) who is also an active Twitter user whose Twitter handle is @SirNige.[1]

Award

263Chat won the Telkom-Highway Africa New Media Awards 2013 Innovative Use of Technology for Community Engagement in South Africa.[2]





