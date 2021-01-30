Difference between revisions of "263Chat"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
[[File:263Chat.jpeg|250px|thumb|left|263Chat Logo]]'''263Chat''' is a Zimbabwean media company created to encourage and participate in dialogue. The company was founded and is led by
|+
[[File:263Chat.jpeg|250px|thumb|left|263Chat Logo]]'''263Chat''' is a Zimbabwean media company created to encourage and participate in dialogue. The company was founded and is led by [[Sir ]]who is also an active Twitter user whose Twitter handle is @SirNige.<ref name="twitter">, [https://twitter.com/263Chat Twitter],''263Chat Twitter Account'', retrieved:2 Mar 2015"</ref>
== Award ==
== Award ==
|Line 14:
|Line 14:
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|−
|−
Latest revision as of 11:08, 30 January 2021
263Chat is a Zimbabwean media company created to encourage and participate in dialogue. The company was founded and is led by Nigel Mugamu (also known as Sir Nige}) who is also an active Twitter user whose Twitter handle is @SirNige.[1]
Award
263Chat won the Telkom-Highway Africa New Media Awards 2013 Innovative Use of Technology for Community Engagement in South Africa.[2]