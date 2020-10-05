2 Broke Twimbos

2 Broke Twimbos is a popular Zimbabwean hosted podcast and website. The website was launched in March 2014. The purpose of this website is to document African music, pop culture, and events. The podcast is hosted by Phil Chard and Danny That Guy.

The format of the podcast is to interview notable individuals across Africa in long-form, entertaining interviews. The podcast also features the two hosts engaging in conversations that cover pop culture, politics, and social issues.

Every episode also features a spotlight on Africans all over the world who are excelling in the various fields, with the goal of exposing them to 2 Broke Twimbos listeners.

2 Broke Twimbos Banner





Business Model

The podcast is supported via Patreon subscriptions: patreon.com/2BrokeTwimbos.





2 Broke Twimbos Hosts