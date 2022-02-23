Pindula

Difference between revisions of "3K TV"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''3K TV''' is a Zimbabwean television station which was awarded a license by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) in November 2020. ==Owners== 3K TV is a si...")
 
Line 1: Line 1:
'''3K TV''' is a [[Zimbabwe]]an television station which was awarded a license by the [[Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe]] (BAZ) in November 2020.
+
'''3K TV''', a [[Zimbabwe]]an television station, was awarded a license by the [[Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe]] (BAZ) in '''November 2020'''.
  
==Owners==
+
==Contact Details==
 +
Tel: 0242, 077x
 +
Fax:
 +
Cell:
 +
Email:
 +
Website:
  
 +
==Organisation Structure==
 
3K TV is a sister operation to Zimbabwe’s business newspaper, [[The Financial Gazette]]. The television station is owned by [[Jester Media]] (Pvt) Ltd.<ref>https://dailynews.co.zw/baz-licenses-6-tv-stations/</ref>
 
3K TV is a sister operation to Zimbabwe’s business newspaper, [[The Financial Gazette]]. The television station is owned by [[Jester Media]] (Pvt) Ltd.<ref>https://dailynews.co.zw/baz-licenses-6-tv-stations/</ref>
  
==References==
+
Board, chair, staff, sub-committees / branches. Constitution / MOU.
<references/>
+
 
 +
==Offers==
 +
Training,
 +
Financial support,
 +
Legal advice,
 +
Factory / office space.
 +
 
 +
==Events==
 +
 
 +
==Further Reading==
 +
 
 +
 
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title=3K TV
 +
|title_mode=replace
 +
|keywords= radio, TV, Public media
 +
|description= Broadcasting
 +
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 +
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 +
}}
 +
 
 +
[[Category:Television Stations]]
  
 
[[Category:Television Stations]]
 
[[Category:Television Stations]]

Revision as of 12:59, 23 February 2022

3K TV, a Zimbabwean television station, was awarded a license by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) in November 2020.

Contact Details

Tel: 0242, 077x Fax: Cell: Email: Website:

Organisation Structure

3K TV is a sister operation to Zimbabwe’s business newspaper, The Financial Gazette. The television station is owned by Jester Media (Pvt) Ltd.[1]

Board, chair, staff, sub-committees / branches. Constitution / MOU.

Offers

Training, Financial support, Legal advice, Factory / office space.

Events

Further Reading

  1. https://dailynews.co.zw/baz-licenses-6-tv-stations/
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=3K_TV&oldid=115334"