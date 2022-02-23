'''3K TV''' , a [[Zimbabwe]]an television station , was awarded a license by the [[Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe]] (BAZ) in ''' November 2020 ''' .

3K TV is a sister operation to Zimbabwe’s business newspaper, [[The Financial Gazette]]. The television station is owned by [[Jester Media]] (Pvt) Ltd.<ref>https://dailynews.co.zw/baz-licenses-6-tv-stations/</ref>