Difference between revisions of "3K TV"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''3K TV''' is a Zimbabwean television station which was awarded a license by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) in November 2020. ==Owners== 3K TV is a si...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''3K TV'''
|+
'''3K TV'''a [[Zimbabwe]]an television stationwas awarded a license by the [[Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe]] (BAZ) in November 2020.
|−
==
|+
====
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
3K TV is a sister operation to Zimbabwe’s business newspaper, [[The Financial Gazette]]. The television station is owned by [[Jester Media]] (Pvt) Ltd.<ref>https://dailynews.co.zw/baz-licenses-6-tv-stations/</ref>
3K TV is a sister operation to Zimbabwe’s business newspaper, [[The Financial Gazette]]. The television station is owned by [[Jester Media]] (Pvt) Ltd.<ref>https://dailynews.co.zw/baz-licenses-6-tv-stations/</ref>
|−
==
|+
|−
|+
|+
====
|+
|+
|+
|+
/
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Television Stations]]
[[Category:Television Stations]]
Revision as of 12:59, 23 February 2022
3K TV, a Zimbabwean television station, was awarded a license by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) in November 2020.
Contact Details
Tel: 0242, 077x Fax: Cell: Email: Website:
Organisation Structure
3K TV is a sister operation to Zimbabwe’s business newspaper, The Financial Gazette. The television station is owned by Jester Media (Pvt) Ltd.[1]
Board, chair, staff, sub-committees / branches. Constitution / MOU.
Offers
Training, Financial support, Legal advice, Factory / office space.