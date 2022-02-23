Pindula

'''3K TV''', a [[Zimbabwe]]an television station, was awarded a license by the [[Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe]] (BAZ) in '''November 2020'''. In February 2022, they were hoping to be on the air in the first quarter of 2022, and were to be DSTV Channel 293.
[[File:3Ktv.jpg|thumb|3K tv logo]]
'''Tel''': 0242, 077x <br/>
'''Fax''': <br/>
'''Cell''': <br/>
'''Email''': <br/>
'''Website''': <br/>
'''Linked In''' ('''2021'''): https://www.linkedin.com/company/3ktv/about/ <br/>
3K TV, a Zimbabwean television station, was awarded a license by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) in November 2020. In February 2022, they were hoping to be on the air in the first quarter of 2022, and were to be DSTV Channel 293.

3K tv logo


Contact Details

Tel: 0242, 077x
Fax:
Cell:
Email:
Website:
Linked In (2021): https://www.linkedin.com/company/3ktv/about/


Organisation Structure

3K TV is a sister operation to Zimbabwe’s business newspaper, The Financial Gazette. The television station is owned by Jester Media (Pvt) Ltd.[1]

Offers

Events

Further Reading

  1. https://dailynews.co.zw/baz-licenses-6-tv-stations/
