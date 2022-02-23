Difference between revisions of "3K TV"
Latest revision as of 13:21, 23 February 2022
3K TV, a Zimbabwean television station, was awarded a license by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) in November 2020. In February 2022, they were hoping to be on the air in the first quarter of 2022, and were to be DSTV Channel 293.
Contact Details
Tel: 0242, 077x
Fax:
Cell:
Email:
Website:
Linked In (2021): https://www.linkedin.com/company/3ktv/about/
Organisation Structure
3K TV is a sister operation to Zimbabwe’s business newspaper, The Financial Gazette. The television station is owned by Jester Media (Pvt) Ltd.[1]
Board, chair, staff, sub-committees / branches. Constitution / MOU.
Offers
Training, Financial support, Legal advice, Factory / office space.