'''3K TV''', (3Ktv) is a [[Zimbabwe]]an television station, awarded a license by the [[Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe]] (BAZ) in '''November 2020'''. On ''' 28 February 2022''', ''' 3K TV ''' went live on DSTV Channel 293.

3K tv logo

Organisation Structure

3K TV is a sister operation to Zimbabwe’s business newspaper, The Financial Gazette. The television station is owned by Jester Media (Pvt) Ltd.[1]

The General Manager was Emmanuel Nyamayedenga in February 2022. MultiChoice Zimbabwe General Manager was Norman Raisbeck in February 2022.

Offers

Highlights were to include:

Tangled : A local telenovela about the apparently not so perfect lives of two best friends. Their lives are unravelled to the point of murder when a boyfriend’s overprotective mother threatens him to choose between career and love.

I Can Act : A reality talent show for aspiring actors

Mawombera : This is a drama series of a poor family in the rural areas with two kids. The wife, Sandra, is educated and is advised by the husband to pursue her education. Eventually she graduates, gets a better job in town and husband is happy. Things turn bad when she starts neglecting the family without realizing it.

Zim' Best Barber : Zim's best barber is a reality game show in which 16 barbers compete for a prize worth of start-up barbershop equipment, through completing fun tasks and a process of elimination.

Zim Uncovered : A travelogue (tour) of Zimbabwe's cities, towns, growth points and suburbs bringing out the historical backgrounds, cultures of the people who live there as well as how certain places became popular.

Bachi Committee: A talk show programme focusing on issues that affect men in today's society and the changing roles due to globalisation. It's an all men's talk show.





Events

In December 2021, it was announced: 3K TV prepares to go live in the first quarter of 2022. This came after Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe licensed six new television stations in November 2020, including 3K TV — thereby ending six decades of monopoly by State broadcaster ZBC TV. Following an open and rigorous application and vetting process by BAZ, 3K TV — a sister venture to Zimbabwe’s iconic and number one business newspaper, The Financial Gazette, as well as the inimitable Daily News and the Daily News On Sunday — emerged tops after the keenly fought adjudication proceedings. [2]