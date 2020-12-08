Difference between revisions of "3K TV"
3K TV is a Zimbabwean television station which was awarded a license by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) in November 2020.
Owners
3K TV is a sister operation to Zimbabwe’s business newspaper, The Financial Gazette. The television station is owned by Jester Media (Pvt) Ltd.[1]